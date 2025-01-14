U.S. Waterways Charterer opts for Fueltrax

The industry-leading fuel management systems from Fueltrax are typically installed by oceangoing vessels looking to cut costs, better manage their fuels, and reduce emissions. Now vessels that primarily operate on inland and near-coastal waterways are reaping the benefits as well.

A major U.S. charterer and vessel owner has outfitted half a dozen of its vessels and is realizing the advantages. The operator uses the Fueltrax EFMS, the most widely deployed and effective system available.

The Fueltrax EFMS is a state-of-the-art system designed and supported by former NASA engineers. With it, global vessel owners and charterers can reduce fuel use and carbon emissions. The system is closed-loop, tamper-proof, alarm-protected and incorruptible as it measures direct fuel consumption via an array of sensors connected to highly accurate mass flow meters.

Fueltrax’s inland and near-coastal waterways customer is Holcim, which is using the EFMS in key vessels operating on the Great Lakes and East Coast to increase operational visibility onboard the vessels, automate consumption and emissions reporting across the fleet, and reduce their environmental impact.

“We have been using the Fueltrax EFMS to effectively track and monitor vessels in real time,” said Chuck Hriczak, Holcim Operations Manager. “The system’s throttle optimization features have yielded significant cost savings annually and have simultaneously reduced carbon emissions across the fleet.”

"Inland and near-coastal waterway vessels face significant incentives to lower fuel consumption and emissions," stated John Donovan, Fueltrax’s Vice President of Operations. "The vessel owners are challenged by increasing operating costs and growing pressure from charterers and environmental groups to enhance efficiency. Fortunately, the Fueltrax EFMS system is available to address this need today."