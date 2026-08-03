USACE, Port Freeport Cut Ribbon After Channel Improvement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District and Port Freeport recognized a milestone in the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project during a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28, 2026.

The federal navigation project deepens and partially widens the harbor channel, enhances the upper turning basin and eases the lower channel bend. The improvements provide greater vessel access, operating flexibility and navigation capability at one of Texas’ leading commercial ports.

The deeper, more capable channel will improve access for larger global vessels, reduce navigation constraints and strengthen the movement of energy products, vehicles, containers, chemicals, agricultural commodities, heavy equipment and other cargo.

The ceremony brought together federal, port, congressional and maritime-industry leaders, including Phyllis Saathoff, Port Freeport Executive Director/CEO; U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, representing Texas’ 14th Congressional District; Rob Giesecke, Port Freeport Commission Chairman; Col. David W. Dake, USACE Galveston District Commander, and Sang Yi, American Association of Port Authorities President and CEO.

Port Freeport ranks #17 in the nation by commercial tonnage and serves as an important gateway for energy, automotive, container, chemical, agricultural and industrial cargo. The channel improvement project strengthens the port’s ability to serve existing customers, pursue future opportunities and accommodate a wider range of global vessels.

The project also strengthens the broader system of Texas ports that supports American energy, manufacturing, agriculture and international commerce. Cargo moving through Texas ports reaches communities across the country through interconnected highway, rail, pipeline and distribution networks.

Congress authorized the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project under Section 7002 of the Water Resources Reform and Development Act of 2014. Port Freeport serves as the project’s non-federal sponsor.

The project includes the completion of Reach 3 at 51 feet and Reach 4 at 26 feet. Remaining project dimensions include the Reach 1 Outer Bar at 58 feet, the Reach 1 Jetty and Main Channel reaches at 56 feet, and Reach 2 at 51 feet.

The project advances the Army Civil Works initiative, Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork, by converting federal and non-federal investment into physical navigation capability that supports public safety, commerce and national resilience.