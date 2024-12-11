USACE taps Gatehouse Maritime for AIS Tech

Gatehouse Maritime, a provider of AIS (Automatic Identification System) network monitoring and maritime domain awareness software, announced the award of a new contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The contract, initially set for one year, includes an option for a four-year extension, underscoring the long-term strategic importance of the partnership.

Under the newly awarded contract, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will use Gatehouse Maritime's industry-leading AIS Network Monitoring system to enhance their management of U.S. national waterways. This advanced system provides real-time data and comprehensive monitoring, ensuring that AIS data is accurate, reliable, and secure. By leveraging this technology, the US Army Corps of Engineers will improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of waterway operations, enabling better decision-making and more effective management of navigational routes, infrastructure projects, and environmental protection efforts.

"What we do here at USACE matters a great deal to millions of Americans. Citizens and commerce depend on safe waterways, reliable infrastructure, and trust us to protect our nation's vital marine areas. To carry out these essential duties, we must ensure that our digital infrastructure is well-maintained for our navigational data to be reliable and accurate. This partnership allows us to continue serving the American people and strengthening our nation’s resilience,” says Dr. Marin Kress, Research Scientist, LOMA Program Manager, US Army Corps of Engineers.

"We are honored to be selected for this critical project by a key U.S. defense organization,” says Kenney Schmidt Christiansen, CEO of Gatehouse Maritime. "This contract not only highlights the trust and confidence in our technology but also reinforces our commitment to providing AIS monitoring solutions that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.”

Danish-based Gatehouse Maritime is no stranger to working with international governmental or defense organizations, but even so, this agreement has struck a special chord with the CEO, who continues: "We are excited about the opportunities this contract presents for innovation and growth. As maritime security challenges continue to evolve, we are committed to staying at the forefront of technological development, ensuring our partners have the tools they need to maintain the safety and security of global maritime operations.”

Gatehouse Maritime's AIS Network Monitoring system is recognized for its advanced features, including cloud-native network monitoring in real-time, analysis of inbound AIS signals, anomaly detection, and robust data analytics. The system is designed to support both governmental and commercial stakeholders by delivering actionable insights and ensuring the integrity of maritime operations.

The initial phase of the contract will commence immediately, with Gatehouse Maritime's team of experts working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to implement the specified enhancements. The option to extend the contract for an additional four years provides a framework for sustained collaboration and continued innovation in the field of maritime security.