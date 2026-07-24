USCG Cutter Healy Returns to Homeport After Engineering Casualty

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (CGC) Healy experienced an engineering casualty while operating northwest of Port Angeles, Washington. There were no reported injuries. On July 13, tugs safely towed CGC Healy back to homeport for an investigation into the incident and to undergo major repairs.

The Coast Guard maintains a strong presence in the Arctic to control, secure, and defend the U.S. northern border and approaches, and uphold U.S. sovereignty against adversaries’ aggressive economic and military actions in the Arctic. CGC Storis, commissioned in August 2025, remains on patrol in the Arctic to advance U.S. interests.

Last week, CGC Munro monitored two Chinese research vessels transiting north through the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone and over the U.S. Extended Continental Shelf in the Bering Sea. Munro’s efforts advanced Operation Frontier Sentinel, which is designed to protect American sovereign rights, ensure consistency with international law, and position the Coast Guard to rapidly respond to any detected malign activity. In recent years, the Coast Guard has observed heightened activity in the U.S. Arctic and anticipates continued and increased presence in the region this summer.

Using the $25 billion provided by the historic investment in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Coast Guard is acquiring nearly $15 billion in new assets and capabilities, including icebreakers. This includes the Arctic Security Cutter program, a cornerstone of the Coast Guard’s strategy to defend U.S. sovereignty, secure critical shipping lanes, protect energy and mineral resources, and counter adversary presence in the Arctic. This rapid investment demonstrates the Coast Guard’s commitment to modernizing acquisition, delivering next-generation technology, restoring readiness, and revitalizing American shipbuilding.

The Coast Guard will provide additional information regarding the casualty aboard CGC Healy as it becomes available.