USCG Cutter Katmai Bay Enters Great Lakes Shipyard for Repair

United States Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay (WTGB-101), homeported in Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., arrived at Great Lakes Shipyard for a drydock, inspection, maintenance and repair contract.

The contract includes hull, propulsion and steering system inspections, as well as steel repairs, hull cleaning and painting. The 140-foot Bay-class icebreaking tug was hauled out on Friday, September 3 using the Shipyard’s new 900-ton Marine Travelift.

The USCGC Katmai Bay serves throughout the entire Great Lakes system. Unit missions for Katmai Bay include Icebreaking, Homeland Security Patrols, Light House Projects, Law Enforcement, and Public Affairs.

Great Lakes Shipyard has performed similar drydock and repair projects on most Great Lakes-based USCG Cutters, including the last contact for the Katmai Bay in 2015. During that project, the then Commander of the Ninth Coast Guard Districted visited the Towing Company office for a tour of the Shipyard.