USCG Issues Warning Following Incident

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) recently investigated a marine casualty involving a recreational vessel that was swamped and capsized by the wake of a commercial towing vessel. The investigation found that both the credentialed Master of the towing vessel and the towing vessel’s operating company believed that USCG-inspected vessels were governed solely by federal Inland Navigation Rules, and that these rules automatically preempted state and local navigation safety laws, including those related to no-wake zones.

This common misunderstanding may have originated from a regulatory provision that was added to Title 33 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 83.01(a) in 2014, which read: “The regulations in this subchapter (subchapter E, 33 CFR parts 83 through 90) have preemptive effect over state or local regulation within the same field.”

This language incorrectly suggested that the Inland Navigation Rules exercised field preemption, a legal doctrine that would prohibit state and

local governments from regulating any aspect of marine navigation. Upon recognizing that this statement hindered local efforts to improve navigational safety, the USCG officially removed the erroneous language on September 6, 2022, in Volume 87 of the Federal Register (page 54385), clarifying that the Inland Navigation Rules are governed by the long-standing doctrine of conflict preemption.

Under conflict preemption, state and local authorities maintain concurrent jurisdiction to enact and enforce localized safety ordinances. These rules are fully applicable to all vessels, including USCGinspected commercial vessels operated by credentialed mariners, and are preempted only when

compliance with both state and federal mandates is physically impossible. Because local rules have always been a critical component of maritime safety, often addressing unique geographic hazards or restricted channel dimensions not covered by broad federal regulations, operating in ignorance of them creates severe safety, financial, and legal risks.

A mariner found in violation of an applicable local ordinance may be subject to administrative Suspension and Revocation (S&R) proceedings against their Merchant Mariner Credential. Therefore, it is critically important that owners, operators, and credentialed mariners proactively research and adhere to all regional navigation safety requirements applicable to their specific vessel transit routes.

The Coast Guard strongly recommends that vessel owners, operators, Masters, and Pilots execute the following safety actions:

Do not assume automatic federal preemption. Unless there is a direct conflict between state and federal regulations, all vessels are fully subject to applicable state and local navigation safety laws. Proactively research local regulations. Identify and review all state and municipal navigation safety laws, wake restrictions, and speed limits applicable to each specific waterway within a vessel’s operating route. Where appropriate, leverage Harbor Safety Committees (HSCs) to conduct research on local laws, regulations, and ordinances. Raise awareness of conflict preemption with port stakeholders. Discuss potential conflicts and review local case studies concerning conflict preemption at HSC meetings and other port stakeholder gatherings to ensure a broad understanding of the concept. Integrate local laws into Safety Management Systems (SMSs). Vessel owners and operators should implement formal policies, procedures, and training modules within their SMSs and/or operations manuals to ensure employed credentialed mariners are fully educated on and compliant with applicable state and local laws. Comply with local navigation safety rules. While the Coast Guard and local governments cannot determine preemption without a federal court ruling, operators must follow both the Inland Navigation Rules and local navigation safety rules. If a direct conflict exists, the operators shall follow the Inland Navigation Rules. Seek administrative guidance. In instances where a state or local navigation safety law directly conflicts with federal regulations or creates an unsafe operational condition, contact the local USCG District Prevention Office immediately for official guidance.





Questions may be sent to [email protected]