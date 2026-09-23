USCG Offers Insight on Gangway Inspection, Maintenance, and Operational Safety

A tragic marine casualty involving an inspected passenger vessel serves as a critical warning that even routine embarkation equipment can become deadly if it is not properly maintained, inspected, and secured. During a recent passenger disembarkation, the gangway’s connection point on a vessel suffered a catastrophic failure. As a result, the gangway separated from the vessel and fell, causing severe injuries to several passengers and a tragic loss of life. Investigations into similar casualties point to a dangerous lack of gangway inspection, maintenance, and operational safety.

To keep passengers and crew safe, the Coast Guard strongly recommends that vessel owners and operators implement the following practical precautions:

Maintain a vigilant gangway watch: Post a dedicated crew member at the gangway to continuously monitor the boarding area and make immediate adjustments to the gangway rigging to ensure the safety of those embarking/disembarking the vessel.

Adhere to capacity limitations: Ensure your gangway is of sturdy construction and is of adequate size and capacity for its intended use. Do not overload the gangway with excessive occupants at any one time.

Utilize secondary securing mechanisms: Do not rely on a single connection point.Implement a secondary securing mechanism, such as backup safety chains, straps, or redundant pins, so that if the primary connection fails, the gangway cannot drop or slide off the vessel.

Secure the handrails: Equip both sides of the gangway (and any turntables) with secure handrails that are of adequate height and with intermediate courses to prevent users from falling over or through the handrails. If portable stanchions are used, lock them securely in place so they cannot be accidentally dislodged.

Keep it level and adjusted: Regularly adjust the gangway to keep it properly supported and safe for use as the vessel moves and tides change. Never adjust the gangway while people are actively using the gangway.

Clear the walkway: Keep the gangway completely clear from tripping hazards. If a hazard cannot be moved, mark it clearly to warn users.

Fall protection: If feasible, rig a safety net or suitable protective barrier underneath portions of the gangway that extend over the water to prevent serious injury from falls.

Maintain the surface: Keep all walking surfaces and handrails clean, dry, and slip resistant to prevent slips and falls.

Critical safety practices & modern standards: The Coast Guard urges operators to reference international guidance1 and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules2 pertaining to gangways as best practices.

Track the life of your equipment: Apply a proactive "service-life" mindset to gangway structural components and attachment hardware. Do not wait for a visible fracture or total failure to replace load-bearing parts.

Consult updated industry guidance: Familiarize the vessel’s crew and any maintenance personnel with the guidance contained in this Safety Alert, manufacturer’s guidance, and other industry best practices.

Stop and inspect: Before every use, visually inspect the gangway, its hinges, connection points, and the surrounding hull structure for signs of metal fatigue, excessive rust, or wear.

Don't guess or assume—stop boarding: If there is any doubt about the safety or rigging of a gangway, stop boarding immediately. Do not resume until a competent person has inspected and determined the gangway arrangement is safe.

Document & integrate into Safety Management Systems (SMS): Gangway safety procedures, such as securing, adjusting, and inspection schedules, should be incorporated into applicable SMS and operational manuals.

This Safety Alert is provided for informational purposes only and does not relieve any domestic or international safety, operational, or materiel requirement. Developed by The Office of Design and Engineering Standard and distributed by the Office of Investigations and Casualty Analysis. Questions may be sent to [email protected].