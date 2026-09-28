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Monday, September 28, 2026

USCG Rescues 40, Recover 2 Dead off Mona Island

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 28, 2026

US Coast Guard Photo/Press Release

US Coast Guard Photo/Press Release

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued at least 40 people approximately 10 miles off Mona Island, Monday, following the report of a capsized makeshift vessel.

Two people were recovered deceased. Rescue efforts are still on going.

Motor Vessel Tripiti crew members reported to Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders at approximately noon, they rescued four people in the water. Survivors reported there was an estimated 60 people aboard. The makeshift vessel reportedly capsized, Sunday, at about 11 p.m., after a fight broke out and people were severely injured by a machete, forcing people to jump into the water and attempt to swim to Mona Island. No one was wearing life jackets.

Units searching are:

  • Sector San Juan
  • Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle
  • Air Station Borinquen
  • Air Station Miami
  • Puerto Rico Police, Joint Forces Rapid Action
  • Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations
  • Dominican Republic Air Force
  • PR Department of Natural and Environmental Resources Ranger Corps


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