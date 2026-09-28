USCG Rescues 40, Recover 2 Dead off Mona Island

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued at least 40 people approximately 10 miles off Mona Island, Monday, following the report of a capsized makeshift vessel.

Two people were recovered deceased. Rescue efforts are still on going.

Motor Vessel Tripiti crew members reported to Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders at approximately noon, they rescued four people in the water. Survivors reported there was an estimated 60 people aboard. The makeshift vessel reportedly capsized, Sunday, at about 11 p.m., after a fight broke out and people were severely injured by a machete, forcing people to jump into the water and attempt to swim to Mona Island. No one was wearing life jackets.



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