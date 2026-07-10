USCG RFP for Homeland Security Vessel Closes Soon

The Coast Guard released a request for proposal (RFP) for design, production, testing and delivery of homeland security cutter-light (HSC-L) vessels. The Coast Guard plans to acquire seven HSC-Ls through an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.



The RFP is available here. Proposals are due by July 14, 2026.

The Coast Guard’s aging fleet of 65-foot light icebreaking tugs was commissioned into service between 1961-1967 and is well beyond its planned end of service life. The HSC-Ls will replace these critical assets with a dual-capability platform, maintaining year-round access to smaller ports and harbors. The HSC-Ls will be designed to operate efficiently in a variety of ice conditions and will be equipped with aids to navigation capabilities, providing safe passage and navigation for vessels of all sizes.



The Coast Guard plans to use a two-phase process for evaluation of industry proposals received through this RFP. Following receipt of Phase 1 proposals, the service intends to issue advisory down-select notices to select offerors. Phase 2 proposal due dates will be included in a subsequent solicitation amendment.