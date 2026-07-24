USGC Holds Change-of-Command for Sector New York

Capt. Jonathan Andrechik transferred command of Coast Guard Sector New York to Capt. Doreen McCarthy Monday, during a change-of-command ceremony at Sector New York in Staten Island. Rear Adm. Michael Platt, Commander, Coast Guard Northeast District, presided over the ceremony.

Capt. McCarthy reported to Sector New York and has served as the deputy commander since May of 2024. Prior to serving as the Sector New York Deputy Commander, Capt. McCarthy completed a Senior Service School at the United States Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama.

Following the change-of-command ceremony, Capt. Andrechik’ s next assignment will be in Washington, D.C., where he will assume the role of Commander of Coast Guard Personnel Service Center.

Capt. Andrechik assumed command as the Sector New York Commander and Captain of the Port of New York/New Jersey and Port of Albany on April 22, 2024, overseeing maritime operations, security and emergency response for the region. He was responsible for the largest petroleum products hub on the Atlantic Coast, which supplies approximately 82 percent of the nation’s home heating oil. During his tenure, Capt. Andrechik oversaw the movement of more than $900 billion in maritime commerce, including 15,300 deep-draft vessel arrivals, 25.4 million container movements, and 125 million waterborne passengers. His command executed more than 9,400 vessel and facility inspections and 7,400 container examinations.

Capt. Andrechik also directed maritime security for several high-visibility international events, including United Nations General Assembly sessions, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with the Sail 4th 250 and America250 commemorations. Additionally, he served as Incident Commander for numerous high-profile responses, including the Grande Costa D’Avorio vehicle carrier fire at Port Newark, a fatal Hudson River helicopter crash, and the Mexican Navy Cuauhtemoc sailing vessel following its allision with the Brooklyn Bridge. Under his leadership, Sector New York personnel responded to 3,100 incidents, resulting in 232 lives saved and the protection of $30 million in property.

Coast Guard Sector New York is the largest operational field command on the East Coast, comprised of nearly 2,500 active duty, civilian and auxiliary personnel. The sector's area of responsibility extends from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, up the Hudson River to Albany, New York, and includes the Port of New York and New Jersey—the nation's second largest port and one of the most vital in the nation, and the Port of Albany. The Coast Guard's roots were established in New York City in 1790 by its founder, Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton.