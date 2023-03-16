Marine Link
Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 16, 2023

Image courtesy Vale

After implementing the vessel-to-cloud Vessel Insight technology to Guaibamax Bulk Carriers in 2020, Vale, iron ore producer and charterer of one of the world’s largest fleet of ore carriers, has signed with Kongsberg Digital to install Vessel Insight on four Valemax vessels, a continuation of Vale's investment in technology for efficient vessels, such as the Valemax and Guaibamax freighter classes.

Vale signed the agreement with Kongsberg Digital to implement Vessel Insight Connect to Valemax bulk carriers, which are long-term charted and owned by Asyad Shipping. Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight is designed to provide instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards and analysis tools. Vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure captures and aggregates quality data in a cost-effective and secure way.

Vale is expected to use the data gathered from Vessel Insight Connect to check and confirm fuel and emissions savings as part of their Ecoshipping program. "Data analytics is key to measure the performance of the new technologies and make evidence-based strategic decisions," said Rodrigo Bermelho, Shipping Technical Manager at Vale.

