Van Oord Receives IADC 2026 Safety Award

Van Oord was granted the 2026 Safety Award at the IADC Annual General Meeting in Malta for reducing risks in reclamation pipe handling with a lifting solution designed for safer, more efficient operations

Van Oord has developed a pipe lifting tool that improves safety and efficiency during storage and reclamation pipe handling operations. Traditionally, riggers needed to work between stacked pipes to connect lifting gear, exposing them to risks such as hand and finger injuries or being crushed between pipes. The new mechanically operated pipe lifting tool removes the need for personnel to enter these hazardous areas by automatically connecting to and disconnecting from the pipe. This reduces the number of people required during lifting operations and significantly lowers the risk of injury.

The specially designed clamps also enable pipes to be stored closer together, optimizing available storage capacity. By combining automated lifting with smarter storage solutions, Van Oord’s pipe lifting tool supports safer working practices while improving operational efficiency on site.