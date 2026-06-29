Vard Delivers Hybrid Cable Layer to Toyo Construction

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has delivered a hybrid construction and cable laying vessel (CLV) to Japan's Toyo Construction, marking its first vessel delivery to the Japanese offshore wind market.

The vessel was handed over at Vard Langsten in Norway on June 26. It is also the first vessel Toyo Construction has ordered from Vard.

The CLV was outfitted, commissioned and delivered on time from Vard Langsten, while the hull was built at Vard Shipyards Romania-Tulcea.

Spanning 151 meters long and 28 meters wide, the CLV has a cable carrying capacity of 9,000 tonnes.

In addition to cable laying work, the vessel is designed for multipurpose applications including foundation work, floating offshore wind mooring activities and marine resource projects. It is equipped with a removable cable lay system, two offshore cranes, a four-point mooring system and a helideck.

The hybrid vessel, based on the VARD 9 15 design, is equipped with a large battery pack, a shore power connection and an energy management system aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions.

This sustainable set-up will result in higher energy efficiency, reducing CO2, NOx, and SOx emissions, according to Vard.

"We are honored to celebrate this milestone in partnership with Vard and the many stakeholders who have contributed to making this vessel a reality. As we prepare for full-scale operations in Japan, we remain dedicated to building long-term value for our clients, partners, and the communities we serve,” said Tatsuyoshi Nakamura, Toyo Construction Representative Director and President.

"Vard is proud to deliver this complex and modern vessel to Toyo Construction. She is truly a product of a strong collaboration with Toyo Construction, Class NK and Vard Group with its great skills in in engineering flexibility and competences to reach full adherence to Japanese class and flag. She will be the largest purpose-built vessel for cable lay in Japan with its dual capability,” added Alberto Maestrini, Vard’s Chairman.