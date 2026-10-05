Vard Expands Ship Design Operations in Vietnam

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, part of Fincantieri, has opened a new design and engineering office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and plans to grow its workforce there to more than 40 engineers in the coming years.

The new Vard Design and Engineering Vietnam center brings together engineers working across structural design, piping and machinery, HVAC, naval architecture, hydrostatics, stability and marine electrical disciplines.

The office expands Vard's ship design and engineering capacity in Vietnam and will work as part of the company's international design network, sharing engineering knowledge, standards and practices across its teams.

Vard said the new center would also create additional roles for engineers in Vietnam working on the design of advanced vessels.