VARD inks deal to Build Fishing Vessel for Rosund

VARD, the Norwegian shipbuilding subsidiary of Fincantieri, won a contract to design and build an advanced fishery vessel for Norway’s Rosund Drift AS.



The newbuild will be based on the VARD 8 02 design, tailored for modern offshore fishing operations, supporting both bottom trawling and mixed fisheries while emphasizing gentle catch handling, high product quality and reduced environmental impact.



A key focus of the vessel is sustainability. It will feature a hybrid propulsion and energy systems designed to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, along with Vard Electro’s integrated SeaQ technologies, including an Energy Storage System and an energy management platform to optimize onboard power use.



The ship will measure 264 ft. (80.4-m) long, and will incorporate flexible storage solutions, biomass ensiling tanks to maximize utilization of marine resources, and a steam-cooking shrimp processing plant. An ice-strengthened hull will enable operations in challenging northern waters.



To support operations, the vessel will be equipped with a next-generation bridge system and deck machinery from Seaonics, another Fincantieri subsidiary. Crew accommodations will be designed to provide modern standards of comfort and safety with dedicated recreational spaces.



Construction of the hull will take place at VARD’s shipyard in Braila, Romania, with outfitting, testing and final delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2028 at VARD Brattvaag in Norway.



