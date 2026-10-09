Veidekke to Upgrade Two Norwegian Ferry Terminals

Norwegian construction company Veidekke has signed a contract worth approximately $10.7 million (NOK 103 million) with Vestland County Council to upgrade two ferry terminals in western Norway.

The contract covers the Hatvik and Venjaneset terminals serving the Hatvik–Venjaneset ferry route on county road 552 in Bjørnafjorden Municipality.

The project includes the construction of new ferry ramps, extensions to auxiliary quays, foundation works, land reclamation, new abutments and associated technical installations at both terminals.

Most of the construction work will be carried out while ferry services remain operational, although two planned closure periods will be required during the project.

"We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract. The Hatvik–Venjaneset connection is an important transport link for the region, and we look forward to delivering the project in close cooperation with Vestland County Council and other stakeholders," said Hans Aakre, District Manager at Veidekke Bygg Bergen.

Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, with completion expected by November 1, 2027.