Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG Terminal Receives FERC Approval

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has granted approval to U.S. LNG developer Venture Global Inc to commence service on the remainder of the facilities at the Calcasieu Pass LNG Terminal in Louisiana, according to a filing on Thursday.

Last week, U.S. LNG developer Venture Global had asked federal regulators for permission to begin operations at its entire Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility and TransCameron pipeline project, the final step before moving to commercial operations.

"Venture Global has demonstrated that the above-mentioned facilities have been constructed in accordance with Commission approval and applicable standards and can be expected to operate safely and reliably as designed," as per the FERC filing.

Three years after it shipped its first LNG cargo,Venture Global LNG will begin commercial operations at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana on April 15, the company had said earlier this year.

Since 2023, Venture Global has significantly boosted U.S. LNG exports, contributing to the nation's status as the world's largest exporter of the superchilled gas.

(Reuters)