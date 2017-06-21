DNV GL Bags Maersk Oil's Tyra Verification Service Contract

DNV GL has won a major contract to provide independent verification services for the Maersk Oil redevelopment of the Tyra field, offshore Denmark.

The contract will be coordinated by DNV GL in Denmark, with teams of experts from multiple DNV GL offices supporting the construction in fabrication yards across the world over the next five years.

DNV GL’s contract scope includes independent verification and support services and ultimately the certification of all greenfield activities. This work will take place during the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, hook-up and commissioning phases for two new jackets and eight topsides. These consist of one central processing facility, one accommodation platform, four wellhead modules and two riser modules.

DNV GL’ s independent third-party verification will help Maersk Oil to ensure transparent package status and the real-time reporting of equipment-salient points, provide technical assurance and enable Maersk Oil to manage project risks.

Liv Hovem, Senior Vice President, DNV GL – Oil & Gas, says: “We're very proud to have won the verification contract for the Tyra redevelopment and look forward to furthering our collaborative relationship with Maersk Oil. Maersk Oil’s Tyra project is extremely complex, involves a wide range of technical disciplines and requires global support. Drawing on our global and local presence, we will utilize our worldwide network of technical experts to provide on-demand support. This will result in both cost-efficient and best practices.”

Having worked with Maersk Oil on successes such as Halfdan Phase 4, Tyra Southeast B and Culzean, we're pleased to further our business relationship. New digital technologies and DNV GL’s project delivery models will be key in delivering another success to Maersk Oil,” adds Liv Hovem.

Major parts of the work included in the contract will only be executed given that Maersk Oil takes final investment decision on the Tyra redevelopment project.