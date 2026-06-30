Veson Nautical Launches AI-Powered Platform for Maritime Trade

Maritime software provider Veson Nautical has launched the Veson Platform, a unified platform that combines its IMOS operating system, CoCaptain artificial intelligence tools, communication capabilities and new data products under a single interface.

The company said the new platform integrates IMOS, CoCaptain, Mail, Vessel Insights and Bunker Insights to provide maritime companies with workflows, collaboration tools and data on one platform.

For more than 20 years, IMOS has served as an operating system for commercial maritime trade, used by shipowners, operators, charterers and commodity traders for maritime contracts and freight management, the company said.

"Technology should give people back their judgment, not replace it. When a system understands the context of your business, it can anticipate what you need and surface it in the moment - and because we're building it as an open, adaptable foundation, it fits the way the industry actually works,” said John Veson, co-founder and CEO of Veson Nautical.

Veson said CoCaptain has been expanded into an interactive AI layer across the platform, allowing users to access voyage data, historical port calls and counterparty information through natural-language interactions.

The company also introduced AI-powered Mail, which automatically classifies and organizes maritime communications, and new data products including Vessel Insights and Bunker Insights.

According to Veson, Vessel Insights provides more than 300 data fields across more than 65,000 vessels, while Bunker Insights offers daily fuel price predictions across more than 1,300 ports worldwide.

The Veson Platform is available to existing IMOS clients at no additional cost upon request, while additional Mail tiers and enhanced data products are available for purchase.

The company said further enhancements to CoCaptain, analytics tools and additional data products are planned for release later this year.