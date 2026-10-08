Veson Nautical, Marcura to Streamline Demurrage Management

Veson Nautical and Marcura announced an expanded partnership that connects Marcura Claims, Marcura’s platform for laytime and demurrage management, with IMOS, Veson’s flagship solution for commercial freight contract management and voyage execution, giving joint clients more options for managing demurrage claims.

Organizations in today’s markets operate a variety of unique workflows, especially when it comes to demurrage management. To meet teams’ distinct needs, operators and charterers can manage demurrage claims using the claims capabilities within the Veson Platform, or through the new connection with Marcura Claims.

Marcura’s port cost management solution DA-Desk has been integrated with IMOS for more than 10 years, seamlessly bringing port costs directly to the voyage P&L. The new integration connects IMOS voyage data with Marcura Claims and is free to all joint IMOS Claims module clients and Marcura Claims customers.

Marcura Claims pulls voyage details from IMOS, so teams know when a claim can be initiated. Once a claim has been processed in Marcura Claims, the system automatically creates a corresponding claim in IMOS, including full laytime calculations and voyage status.

Together, IMOS and Marcura Claims have created a faster, more automated workflow that reduces potential errors and gives teams more time to prioritize the aspects of the claim that actually impact voyage P&L.