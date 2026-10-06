Veson Nautical Unifies Maritime Platforms with AI Workspace

Veson Nautical has integrated Q88, Q88 Dry, VesselsValue, Shipfix Chartering & Trading and Milbros into its Veson Platform, extending its CoCaptain artificial intelligence (AI) technology across a wider range of commercial maritime workflows.

The products join IMOS on a common platform foundation, allowing users to access their existing products through a single login and workspace while retaining their current subscriptions, permissions, configurations and standalone access.

CoCaptain, launched earlier in 2026, combines maritime data with workflow and operational context to provide AI-based assistance within Veson's products. Existing clients will receive access to the technology within their products at no additional cost.

The integration is designed to allow CoCaptain to draw context from multiple Veson products. Users of both Q88 and IMOS, for example, can use the technology to search, compare and vet vessels within the same environment used for voyage planning and fixture management.

Similar connections are being developed across VesselsValue and Shipfix, with the platform combining real-time operational data, standardised structured information, maritime business logic and existing access controls.

“Bringing Q88, VesselsValue, and Shipfix onto the same foundation as IMOS means CoCaptain carries context from everywhere our clients work.

“This context enables the next stage of Veson Platform growth, which is helping teams not just see that picture, but act on it. Effectively transforming the trusted system of record into a true system of action,” said Christine Sullivan, Chief Product Officer, Veson Nautical.

Veson said the integration does not require data migration, implementation or retraining on the core functionality of the individual products.

The company plans to add further CoCaptain capabilities, analytics and data offerings to the platform over the coming months.

Veson Nautical's software is used by more than 38,000 users across 2,400 organizations in more than 100 countries.