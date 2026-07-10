76 Vessels, 30 Years: Fincantieri Delivers for Carnival Corp, Cuts Steel on New Ship

Three decades after helping redefine the modern cruise industry together, Fincantieri and Carnival Corporation have launched the next chapter in their long-running partnership.



At Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard, executives from both companies gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their relationship while officially marking the first steel cut for Carnival Destiny, the first of three next-generation Ace-class cruise ships being built for Carnival Cruise Line. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029, 2031 and 2033.



The ceremony carried a sense of history. It was at Monfalcone that Fincantieri built the original Carnival Destiny, delivered in 1996 as the world's first cruise ship to exceed 100,000 gross tons — a milestone that ushered in the era of the modern mega-cruise ship. Since then, Fincantieri has delivered 76 vessels across Carnival Corporation's family of cruise brands, including 15 ships for Carnival Cruise Line alone.



That relationship continues to evolve with the Ace class. At approximately 230,000 gross tons, Carnival Destiny will become the largest ship ever built by Fincantieri and the largest cruise ship ever constructed in Italy, representing another significant engineering milestone for the Italian shipbuilder.



Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the vessel will feature more than 3,000 cabins and accommodate more than 8,000 guests at full occupancy. The design will incorporate the latest technologies to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions and optimize waste management, reflecting the industry's continued push toward more sustainable operations.



The first steel-cutting ceremony also underscores the strategic importance of Fincantieri's Monfalcone yard, the company's flagship cruise ship construction facility. Having built more than 45 cruise ships, the yard has undergone significant investments in infrastructure and production capabilities to support increasingly complex vessels and larger platforms.



For Carnival and Fincantieri, the start of construction on Carnival Destiny is more than the beginning of another newbuild—it is the latest milestone in one of the cruise industry's longest-standing builder-owner relationships, one that has consistently pushed the boundaries of cruise ship size, technology and passenger experience over the past three decades.

Image courtesy Fincantieri