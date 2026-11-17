As the European Union weighs tougher cybersecurity rules, it should consider a ban on Chinese components and technology containing software in critical energy infrastructure, the CEO of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas told Reuters.

"When it comes to critical infrastructure, meaning technology or components that has a software element in it, I think we should have a very upfront 'no thank you'," CEO Henrik Andersen said when asked whether Europe should adopt rules similar to China’s restrictions on foreign technology.

"The energy assets you build now last 30 to 50 years, and you have to make sure you can control them yourself," he said.

The European Union is revising its cybersecurity rules and requirements for European-made equipment while governments expand their power grids to handle increased renewable energy supply.

China's commerce ministry has said it would take strong countermeasures if the bloc adopts the revised Cybersecurity Act proposed in January, arguing the law would abandon technological neutrality and undermine China-EU trade.

Chinese manufacturers supplied a fraction of Europe's new turbines last year but are pushing to enter the market.

Vestas' Andersen said the EU should require that about half of its wind assets are made in Europe, and that a turbine’s control systems and software should be treated separately from that requirement.

A German developer dropped China's Ming Yang from a North Sea project last year. Britain said in March it would not support the use of turbines from China's Ming Yang in UK offshore wind on security grounds.

Ming Yang in a statement to Reuters on Monday said it stores all turbine data locally in Europe, that operators retain full control, and that no remote access is permitted without the operator's explicit approval.





CHINA HAS ALSO TIGHTENED RULES

Andersen noted that Chinese authorities have imposed similar rules, telling Vestas that it could no longer monitor the sensors on its own turbines or update its turbines' software remotely from Europe, on the grounds that foreign access posed a risk to China's grid.

"China put a marker in the sand five years ago, and now it's time that we say that marker counts on both sides," Andersen told Reuters at the company's headquarters in Copenhagen.

Chinese utilities are replacing Western equipment with domestic alternatives, Poland's state-funded Centre for Eastern Studies said in a report last month.

Andersen, whose company stands to gain if Chinese rivals are kept out of Europe, said he did not support a blanket ban on Chinese components but that if Europe believed in free competition, Vestas should have the same access to China's market, which it no longer has.

"If we are going to play football, then let's play football. Eleven a side and a referee in the middle," he said.

He said attacks that cranked up fridge temperatures at supermarkets across Europe this month were a reminder that whoever holds the software updates controls the machine, whether it is a refrigerator, car or wind turbine.

While no one has claimed responsibility for those attacks, they have heightened concerns among European authorities about hybrid threats to infrastructure.

"There is a security risk if you are not the one holding the username, password and access," Andersen said.

Ming Yang in the written statement said it also supported cybersecurity rules being applied equally to every supplier, but added that supplier-specific assessment and verifiable safeguards were preferable to "blanket exclusions based on country of origin".

The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU and China’s commerce ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reuters)