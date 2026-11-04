Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc has introduced a new contra-rotating azimuth thruster designed for cruise vessels and ferries, with the company claiming fuel consumption reductions of up to 7% in real-world use.

The new Streamline-CRP system is designed to improve hydrodynamic efficiency, reduce emissions and minimize noise and vibration, including during operations in shallow-water conditions.

The thruster incorporates a redesigned gearbox using combined push-pull technology to optimize water flow and reduce resistance, alongside a long, slender tail section intended to minimize drag.

The system also features contra-rotating propellers designed to deliver balanced thrust and precise vessel control in all directions, while optimized propeller hub caps help reduce energy losses.

Streamline-CRP is available in L-Drive, Z-Drive and compact integrated thruster configurations to accommodate different vessel designs.

The system comes with a standard four- and five-blade propeller arrangement, with five- and six-blade or six- and seven-blade configurations available for specific applications. An integrated flange cover provides additional protection while reducing drag.

“Customers across the marine industry are demanding solutions that deliver both performance and efficiency,” said Bastiaan van Zuijlekom, Managing Director of Veth Propulsion.

According to the company, the combination of its propulsion technologies and hydrodynamic design improvements is intended to reduce operating costs and improve onboard comfort.

Based in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, Veth Propulsion is part of Twin Disc and develops marine propulsion and maneuvering systems for inland, offshore and seagoing vessels.