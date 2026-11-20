Vice Adm. Jo‑Ann Burdian was presidentially appointed as the director, Department of Homeland Security Joint Task Force–Maritime (JTF-M), effective Nov. 10, 2026.



DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin nominated Burdian as director of JTF-M, in accordance with 6 U.S.C. § 348(b)(3)(A), to ensure the critical, continued role of JTF-M in synchronizing multi-agency maritime operations and securing the nation’s maritime borders.



“Vice Admiral Burdian’s appointment as the JTF-M director marks a pivotal moment for our collective maritime defense," said Mullin. "Her unmatched operational expertise is critical as JTF-M continues to dismantle illicit networks, prevent hostile exploitation of our maritime borders, and leverage the MOC-P construct to achieve departmental unity of effort and drive nationwide success."



JTF-M synchronizes DHS component operations, intelligence, and investigations across the maritime domain to secure U.S. borders, prevent and respond to homeland security crises and facilitate regionally based joint operations. As the DHS Maritime Operations Coordination Plan (MOC-P) program office, JTF-M enhances coordination among DHS components, eliminating redundancy and increasing effectiveness through 35 Regional Coordinating Mechanisms (ReCoMs). These ReCoMs execute DHS missions at every major U.S. port, along all U.S. coastlines and approaches to maritime borders of the U.S. and its territories. The ReCoMs help prevent terrorist, criminal, and hostile activities and dismantle illicit networks attempting to exploit the maritime domain and reduce vulnerabilities while safeguarding legal trade and travel.



"I am honored to lead the dedicated staff of Joint Task Force-Maritime as we strengthen our borders and streamline interagency response," said Burdian. "Through our 35 ReCoMs and strong partnerships with the Department of War, we will continue to safeguard legal trade and travel while remaining an impenetrable barrier against cross-border smuggling, illegal immigration and illicit trafficking."



Burdian also serves as commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area and commander, Coast Guard Defense Force East, providing Coast Guard forces and operations across all mission areas from the Arctic Ocean to the Arabian Gulf in support of the DoW and combatant commanders for national defense missions.