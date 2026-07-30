Victor Introduces Journeyman Backpack Utility Kit

Victor, an ESAB brand, has introduced its Journeyman Backpack Utility Kit to organize and protect Victor’s heavy-duty outfit for oxy-fuel cutting, heating and welding.

The Journeyman Backpack Utility Kit features a CA 2460+ cutting attachment, WH 315FC+ welding handle, cutting tip, tip cleaner, striker, cutting glasses, hose, and EDGE 2.0 oxygen and fuel regulators. The available deluxe model also contains an 8-MFA heating nozzle. The rugged, abrasion-resistant nylon backpack enhances safety by enabling users to carry their equipment to the work site while keeping their hands free. The backpack’s multiple compartments keep components organized and easy to find for quick assembly.

The EDGE 2.0 design integrates the gauge into the regulator body for superior safety and protection. Victor’s SLAM Shock Limitation and Absorption Mechanism technology is built into the adjusting knob that enables it to absorb the impact of a cylinder fall, while a patented particle trap enables the regulator to pass the ASTM G-175 promoted ignition test.