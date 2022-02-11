VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Fisherman Off Nantucket

The U.S. Coast Guard earlier this week medevaced a fisherman from a vessel 58 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachussets.

Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England watchstanders received a notification from the fishing vessel Jean Marie on Wednesday, reporting that a crewmember was having trouble breathing, and was requesting assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, hoisted, and transferred the fisherman to Hyannis Airport, where local EMS transported him to Cape Cod Hospital, for treatment.

The Jean Marie is homeported in New Bedford, Massachusetts.