Vigor Wins $131 Million Navy Ship Repair Deal

Portland, Ore. based shipbuilding and repair company Vigor Marine has been awarded a $131,151,747 firm-fixed-price contract action to accomplish the USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) 2C1 dry-docking selected restricted availability (DSRA).

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $131,826,808.

Work will be performed in Seattle (77%) and Everett, Wash. (23%), and is expected to be completed by February 2024.

This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3). Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer and the first ship of the class homeported on the west coast.

Commissioned in 1993, the ship was built at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. The ship is currently part of Destroyer Squadron 23, and administratively reports to Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific.