VIKING Appointed Official Sales, Service Partner for Dräger Marine Safety Equipment

VIKING has been appointed as Official Preferred Global Sales and Service Partner for the full range of respiratory protection equipment and mobile gas detection equipment offered by Dräger to the maritime industry.

The agreement formalizes and expands an existing cooperation between two recognized front-runners in maritime safety. Under the terms of the agreement, VIKING becomes Dräger's Official Preferred Global Sales and Service Partner for respiratory protection equipment and mobile gas detection equipment across the global maritime shipping industry.

Dräger is present in over 190 countries. The partnership covers the respiratory protection equipment, portable gas detection systems, tubes and drug & alcohol detection kits on which the Lübeck, Germany-based company has established its maritime position.