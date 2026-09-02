Marine Link
Wednesday, September 2, 2026

VIKING Appointed Official Sales, Service Partner for Dräger Marine Safety Equipment

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 2, 2026

© Dräger

© Dräger

VIKING has been appointed as Official Preferred Global Sales and Service Partner for the full range of respiratory protection equipment and mobile gas detection equipment offered by Dräger to the maritime industry.

The agreement formalizes and expands an existing cooperation between two recognized front-runners in maritime safety. Under the terms of the agreement, VIKING becomes Dräger's Official Preferred Global Sales and Service Partner for respiratory protection equipment and mobile gas detection equipment across the global maritime shipping industry.

Dräger is present in over 190 countries. The partnership covers the respiratory protection equipment, portable gas detection systems, tubes and drug & alcohol detection kits on which the Lübeck, Germany-based company has established its maritime position. 

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Profile: Blue Water Autonomy

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week