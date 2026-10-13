Viking Line Extends Wärtsilä Maintenance Partnership to Third Vessel

Wärtsilä has signed a five-year service agreement with Finnish ferry operator Viking Line covering the passenger ferry Viking XPRS, expanding the companies' maintenance partnership to a third vessel.

The agreement covers the vessel's Wärtsilä engines and includes maintenance planning, scheduled spare parts, tailored maintenance support and a dedicated contract manager responsible for overseeing maintenance activities.

The contract is designed to improve engine reliability, operational efficiency and vessel availability while providing greater predictability over maintenance costs.

Viking XPRS operates on the Helsinki–Tallinn route.

The agreement follows existing Wärtsilä service arrangements covering Viking Line's Viking Grace and Viking Glory.

“Our experience with Wärtsilä service agreements on 'Viking Grace' and 'Viking Glory' has demonstrated the value of a proactive and structured maintenance approach. Extending this model to 'Viking XPRS' supports our focus on reliability, operational efficiency, environmental performance, and predictable lifecycle costs across our fleet,” said Mathias Sundberg, Technical Manager at Viking Line.