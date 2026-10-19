Viking Yachts Tests AI Whale Detection Technology Aboard 70 Convertible

Viking Yacht Company is evaluating WhaleSpotter, an artificial intelligence (AI) whale detection system, aboard its new Viking 70 Convertible demonstration vessel. The technology uses thermal imaging and AI to identify whales ahead of moving vessels, providing captains with advance warning to help prevent collisions.



Installed by Viking subsidiary Atlantic Marine Electronics, the system features a thermal camera and processing computer mounted on the yacht's tuna tower. A tablet at the helm displays thermal imagery, estimated distance and bearing, while an audible alarm alerts the captain.



According to WhaleSpotter, the technology can detect whales at distances of two to three nautical miles, day or night, depending on camera height and whale size.



"Seeing a whale two or three miles ahead gives a captain time to make a small course correction to avoid it," said Shawn Henry, WhaleSpotter CEO.



The system collected data during the yacht's recent transit from New Jersey to Florida, although no whales were detected. Viking will demonstrate the technology at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 28 to November 1.



The evaluation supports Viking's broader efforts to promote technology-based whale protection measures as NOAA considers modernizing its 2008 vessel speed rule, which limits most vessels 65 feet or longer to 10 knots in designated East Coast areas during specified periods.



Since 2022, Viking's Whale and Vessel Safety (WAVS) Taskforce has evaluated whale avoidance technologies aboard a 24-foot Contender research vessel equipped with thermal imaging, radar and AI detection systems.



"We're seeing tremendous progress in whale-detection technology, and these systems are becoming more practical and accessible for recreational boats," said John DePersenaire, Viking's Director of Government Affairs and Sustainability.



Developed from research at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, WhaleSpotter reports more than 70 systems deployed worldwide aboard commercial vessels and at shore-based monitoring sites.



L to R: Shawn Henry CEO of WhaleSpotter and John DePersenaire, Viking Director of Government Affairs and Sustainability. Image courtesy Viking