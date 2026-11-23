A consortium led by Vitol's Engen unit expects to begin construction of a 40 billion rand ($2.3 billion) integrated LNG-to-power project in South Africa late in 2028, the global commodities trader said in a statement on Monday.

Vitol said the development remains subject to successful participation in South Africa's second gas-to-power procurement round, with the first one closed without any preferred bidders announced, as well as all relevant regulatory and environmental approvals

The project, sited at the east coast port city of Durban, consists of a liquefied natural gas import terminal, associated pipeline infrastructure and a 1.9-gigawatt combined-cycle gas turbine power plant

The Engen-led consortium includes VTTI, Vitol and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power

The LNG terminal would have a peak regasification capacity of approximately 5 billion cubic metres per annum and could help South Africa meet demand as feedstock from Mozambique rapidly declines