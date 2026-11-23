Vitol to Start Construction on $2.3b South African LNG Project in 2028
A consortium led by Vitol's Engen unit expects to begin construction of a 40 billion rand ($2.3 billion) integrated LNG-to-power project in South Africa late in 2028, the global commodities trader said in a statement on Monday.
Vitol said the development remains subject to successful participation in South Africa's second gas-to-power procurement round, with the first one closed without any preferred bidders announced, as well as all relevant regulatory and environmental approvals
The project, sited at the east coast port city of Durban, consists of a liquefied natural gas import terminal, associated pipeline infrastructure and a 1.9-gigawatt combined-cycle gas turbine power plant
The Engen-led consortium includes VTTI, Vitol and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power
The LNG terminal would have a peak regasification capacity of approximately 5 billion cubic metres per annum and could help South Africa meet demand as feedstock from Mozambique rapidly declines
South Africa, which gets most of its domestic gas from Mozambique, is looking at imported LNG as part of an energy mix to replace coal-fired power plants that provide the bulk of electricity in Africa's most industrialised economy
($1 = 17.4577 rand)
(Reuters)