Voith Celebrates 100 Years of the Schneider Propeller

In 2026, Voith celebrates 100 years of the Voith Schneider Propeller (VSP).

The VSP concept originated from Austrian engineer Ernst Schneider. In 1926, his new propeller design was successfully tested for the first time in model trials at the Vienna Ship Model Basin. Today, the VSP has become important in tug and ferry operations, offshore applications and a wide range of specialized vessels. In 1928, the vessel Torqueo became the first ship equipped with a VSP.

The operating principle of the Voith Schneider Propeller remains the same to this day. Several vertical blades arranged in a circular rotor move along a circular path while continuously adjusting their pitch. This allows thrust to be varied steplessly in any direction, providing 360-degree maneuverability. As a result, the system offers fast response times to steering commands.

Offshore supply vessels use VSP's controllability in combination with dynamic positioning systems for complex operations at wind farms and offshore platforms. Its thrust adjustment also helps reduce roll motions. Voith Water Tractors benefit from the thrust control and rapid response times when assisting large vessels, whether in harbors, at offshore terminals or in narrow waterways. Double-ended ferries can dock and depart quickly and precisely without turning, even under highly demanding weather and current conditions.

Over decades, Voith has continuously advanced the VSP. The focus is not solely on the propeller itself but on the interaction of hull, propulsion system, control system and operating profile. Advanced flow simulations, a dedicated marine research and test facility, and close collaboration with customers enable Voith to analyze new solutions virtually, validate them through model testing, and optimize them for real-world operation.

An important step in the ongoing development is the electric Voith Schneider Propeller (eVSP). It combines the hydrodynamic advantages of the VSP with modern electric drive technology and intelligent control systems. This combination is becoming increasingly important, particularly in the offshore sector.

Vessels used in the construction and operation of offshore wind farms must perform heavy-duty tasks safely, maintain precise positioning and, at the same time, reduce emissions and operating costs. The eVSP provides a compelling solution, delivering high maneuverability, precise positioning and electric propulsion in one integrated system.

In addition to offshore vessels, research ships, river cruise vessels, yachts and specialized ships also benefit from the characteristics of the VSP. Modern systems are quiet, low in vibration and provide a high level of onboard comfort. Combined with integrated Voith roll stabilization, the propeller becomes a versatile system for demanding maritime applications.

Those interested can experience the capabilities of the Voith Schneider Propeller digitally; the iVSP ship simulator allows users to explore the unique maneuvering behavior of the VSP on Windows desktops as well as mobile devices.

To mark the VSP’s 100th anniversary, Koehler at Maximilian Verlag has published the technical book, "Voith Schneider Propeller – A Brilliant Invention." The publication provides a comprehensive overview of the technology's rich history, core mechanics, modern innovations and practical applications.