Volare Shipping has agreed to acquire a scrubber-fitted eco very large crude carrier (VLCC) newbuild from an affiliate of Trafigura Maritime Logistics (TML), its indirect majority shareholder, for $210 million.

The vessel, M.T. VENI VIDI VICI, is undergoing sea trials at Hengli shipyard in China and is scheduled for delivery on November 20, 2026.

The company plans to finance the acquisition through existing cash and long-term lease financing, with transaction completion expected in November, subject to financing and customary closing conditions.

Following delivery, Volare's fleet will comprise seven modern VLCCs in operation, with another eight newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

Fearnley Securities, part of Astrup Fearnley Group, is acting as financial advisor to Volare and has provided a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction.

Incorporated in Singapore and listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, Volare currently operates six VLCCs, with its fleet commercially managed by Trafigura.