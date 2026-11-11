Volare Shipping Ltd. acquired a modern, high-specification newbuild tanker, entering an agreement to acquire a scrubber-fitted eco VLCC from an affiliate of Trafigura Maritime Logistics (“TML”), the Company’s indirect majority shareholder, for a purchase price of US$210 million.



The vessel, M.T. VENI VIDI VICI, is currently undergoing sea trials at Hengli shipyard in China and is scheduled for delivery on 20 November 2026. Prompt delivery of the vessel will generate a positive, immediate contribution to Volare’s earnings growth in a strong market environment.



The company intends to fund the acquisition with existing cash and long-term lease financing. Completion of the transaction is expected this month, subject to financing and customary closing conditions.



On delivery of the vessel, Volare’s fleet will comprise seven modern VLCCs on the water, with eight further newbuilds delivering in 2027 and 2028.



Fearnley Securities, a part of Astrup Fearnley Group, is acting as financial advisor to Volare Shipping Ltd and has rendered a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction.