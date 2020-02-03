Vopak Finalises Sale of Algeciras Oil Terminal

Dutch multinational company Royal Vopak has recently completed the previously announced divestment of its oil terminal in Algeciras to First State Investments.



This divestment is the finalization of the sale of three terminals (Amsterdam, Hamburg and Algeciras) to First State Investments as previously announced.



On 12 February 2020, Vopak will publish its 2019 full-year results, including the financial results of the divestment which are in line with previous announcements made in 2019.