Voyant Demos GPS-Denied Navigation on Autonomous Vessel for UK MOD

UK defense technology company Voyant successfully demonstrated its satellite-independent navigation software aboard an autonomous surface vessel (ASV) for the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), advancing efforts to ensure uncrewed maritime systems can operate in environments where GPS signals are disrupted or denied.



The demonstration took place aboard a Kraken K3 Scout autonomous surface vessel operating in the Solent, where Voyant's software used live radar imagery and advanced particle-filter algorithms to determine the vessel's position without relying on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).



The technology compares real-time radar returns against pre-existing reference maps, allowing the vessel to estimate its position relative to surrounding terrain and coastal features.



The capability addresses a growing challenge for naval forces as satellite navigation becomes increasingly vulnerable to electronic warfare, including jamming and spoofing. The threat is particularly pronounced in littoral waters, where complex coastlines, infrastructure and natural obstructions can further complicate navigation.



For autonomous vessels, maintaining reliable positioning without GNSS is critical to mission continuity, operational safety and recovery of valuable uncrewed assets.



"Reliable navigation is fundamental to maritime operations, yet we are entering an era where access to GNSS can no longer be assumed," said James Norwood, CEO of Voyant.



"Working alongside Kraken and the Ministry of Defence, we have demonstrated a practical capability that supports the safe and effective deployment of autonomous maritime systems in challenging operational conditions."



Voyant, a University of Liverpool spin-out, develops sensor-fusion and probabilistic tracking software designed to improve the performance of existing sensors without requiring hardware replacement.



Its platform-agnostic technology can integrate with radar, sonar, electronic warfare and electro-optical systems.



The trial forms part of a broader MOD initiative to develop resilient positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for military operations in contested environments, where assured navigation is increasingly essential to deploying autonomous naval platforms.