Wallenius Wilhelmsen CEO Craig Jasienski Steps Down

Norwegian/Swedish shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen announced its CEO, Craig Jasienski, has stepped down from his role and left the company effective March 8.

The car carrier operator said its current CFO, Torbjørn Wist, will assume the role of acting CEO while it works to find a replacement for Jasienski, a 30-year Wallenius Wilhelmsen employee.

Wist joined Wallenius Wilhelmsen as EVP and CFO on October 1, 2020. He has previously served as EVP & CFO in Scandinavian Airlines System and has held several managerial positions within both the telecommunications and financial services industries internationally.