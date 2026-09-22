Walter Dinicola Named WEDA President

Anchor QEA Principal Walter Dinicola, PE, F.ASCE, was named president of the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) at the organization’s 2026 Dredging Summit & Expo in Montreal.

Anchor QEA’s national leader for Ports and Waterfront, Dinicola brings more than three decades of experience in dredging, ports and harbors, waterfront infrastructure, dredged material management and beneficial use to the role. He has been on WEDA’s executive board for 10 years and was most recently the organization’s vice president.

“I am honored to serve as president of the Western Dredging Association and grateful for the trust our members have placed in me,” said Dinicola. “I look forward to building on WEDA’s strong foundation by advancing technical excellence, fostering the next generation of professionals and strengthening collaboration across our industry to address the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Dinicola has been involved with WEDA for more than 25 years and has held several leadership positions within the organization, including president of its Eastern Chapter. In 2024, WEDA named him Dredger of the Year, recognizing his contributions to dredging technology, dredged material management and mentorship of the next generation of professionals.

At Anchor QEA, his work focuses on dredging, ports and waterfront infrastructure, dredged material management, beneficial use and sediment remediation. He was recently appointed Program Manager of the Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine capital improvement program as part of a team led by CMTS, LLC. The program encompasses improvements at 31 sites across the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dinicola was also named a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in 2025, one of the organization’s highest distinctions.