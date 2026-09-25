Washburn & Doughty Delivers Tug to McAllister

McAllister Towing received the tug Mary McAllister from Washburn & Doughty Associates, Inc. in Maine. Mary McAllister is the sixth in a seven-tug series of American Bureau of Shipping-classed and certified 84-metric-ton bollard pull, low-emission tractor tugs. Mary McAllister is powered by CAT Tier IV engines producing 6,770 horsepower. She is classed with the following certifications and endorsements from ABS: +A-1 Towing, +AMS, Fire Fighting (FiFi 1), Escort, Low Emissions Vessel. Her firefighting prowess includes pumps and monitors capable of producing 12,000 gallons of water and foam per minute.

Mary McAllister left Washburn & Doughty just in time to ride out the approaching nor'easter. She will navigate her first North Atlantic storm in Portland before heading south. Joining her sister vessel, ISABEL, in Baltimore, MARY will receive her first work order as part of the McAllister fleet.

After her Baltimore hitch, the MARY will proceed to her homeport in Port Everglades where she will be a dynamic force for years to come.

Image courtesy McAllister Towing