Watch: Fishing Safety Matters

A film commissioned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation highlights why commitment to fishing safety matters by bringing stories of three very different communities.

“All that separates us is distance” tells the stories of Emmanuel, Dede and James as they work to make a living in the fishing industry in the small communities where they live.

Fishing is one of the world’s most dangerous occupations: at least 32,000 fishers die a year with some estimates putting the figure as high as 100,000.

And while it’s a stark figure, the film invites viewers into the lives of the three fishers – in Dixcove, Ghana; Pelabuhan Ratu (Indonesia) and Newlyn (UK), showing their shared challenges of making a living from the sea but also the strength of the community they each call home.

The film explores their family and community lives in a story about resilience, connection and relationships. At the beginning, the geographic distance seems immense but by the end, it’s clear that more unites these fishers than separates them.

Commissioned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation and produced by Friday’s Child, the film supports the Foundation’s mission to engineer a safer world and highlights the work of the International Fund for Fishing Safety (IFFS).

Olivia Swift, Head of Maritime Systems, said: “Fishing headlines often talk about risk, but behind those headlines are people with hopes, families, and communities. It’s so important to tell their stories and let their voices be heard to a wider audience but – more importantly – show that it’s about lives, not just numbers.”

Alan McCulla (OBE for UK publications), Coordinator, International Fund for Fishing Safety (IFFS), said: “Empowerment of local communities is at the core of what we are delivering here. My appeal to governments, environmental non-government organizations, society in general is this: stand up with us. This is a problem that can be avoided. There are solutions. It’s never too late.”



