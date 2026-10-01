WatMan Engineering Acquired by Evac

Evac Group, a provider of integrated water, waste and wastewater management solutions, as well as corrosion protection and marine growth prevention systems for the marine, offshore and land-based construction industries, announced the acquisition of WatMan Engineering, a Finnish specialist in water treatment solutions with a strong focus on marine desalination.

Founded in 1995, WatMan Engineering is a recognized supplier of water treatment systems, particularly desalination units for vessels such as cruise ships. The company’s portfolio includes desalination units, filtration systems, reverse osmosis solutions, and a range of other water treatment technologies. WatMan’s systems are used in marine, energy and industrial sectors.

WatMan employs around 20 people and operates from Lahti, Finland, where the company’s headquarters and production are located under the same roof.

The acquisition strengthens Evac’s fresh water offering and supports its plans to grow its watermaker business, particularly in the cruise segment. With WatMan’s desalination expertise and Evac’s global reach and service network, cruise operators will benefit from more reliable and sustainable onboard freshwater systems. It also improves support for WatMan’s existing systems.

Evac also sees growing opportunities to apply this expertise in land-based sectors, including data centers and industrial facilities where advanced water treatment plays an important role in operational efficiency.

“WatMan has built a strong reputation for high-quality water treatment solutions and has deep domain expertise in this field of technology,” says Björn Ullbro, CEO of Evac. “That’s down to a highly skilled and experienced team. Bringing that expertise together with Evac strengthens our watermaker capabilities and supports our ambition to build the world’s best RO offering.”

WatMan will continue to operate from Lahti and the brand will continue as WatMan under Evac.