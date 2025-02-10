WCI Presents 2025 Leadership Award to Congressman Comer

Congressman James Comer (R-KY), Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was presented with Waterways Council, Inc.’s (WCI) 22nd Annual Leadership Service Award on February 5, 2025, for his championship of the nation’s inland waterways and support of the Kentucky Lock project. The award was presented at a Capitol Hill reception.

“Congressman Comer has been a stalwart supporter of the modernization of the nation’s inland waterways, and particularly for the jobs the waterways help create and sustain in his district and in the state of Kentucky,” said Tracy Zea, WCI President/CEO. “We are grateful for his work and leadership.”