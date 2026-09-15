Weakley Inducted into 2026 Great Lakes Marine Hall of Fame

The Sault Historic Sites, Captain John P. Wellington Great Lakes Marine Hall of Fame, recognized the significant contributions of James H.I. Weakley, President of the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) on Friday, September 11th in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan.

The award is given every other year alternating between U.S. and Canadian nominees. The complete list of previous awardees can be found here.



Jim Weakley has served as LCA President for almost 25 years leading the U.S.-flagged fleet on the Great Lakes through advocacy, Congressional engagement, and public awareness. His notable accomplishments include the construction of the new Soo Lock in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, arguably the largest and most impactful infrastructure project ever on the Great Lakes. Jim was instrumental in solving the “Dredging Crisis” increasing and sustaining nearly ten times more funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers while designating the Great Lakes as a recognized navigation system.



This year’s induction ceremony was a tremendous success with over 100 attendees including federal agency and local government leaders, industry representatives both past and present, and six former Hall of Fame inductees. Thanks to the Port of Monroe, Enbridge, and American Maritime Officers along with several other sponsors the event raised significant funds which will support the ongoing work of the Sault Historical Sites.

Former Hall of Fame inductees. Image courtesy LCA