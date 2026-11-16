The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) announced the establishment of the WEDA Canada Chapter, creating a national platform dedicated to advancing collaboration, technical excellence, education, and professional engagement across Canada's dredging, marine construction, navigation, sediment management, and waterways sectors.

The chapter was conceived during discussions held at the Dredging Summit & Expo (DS&E) in Montréal, where industry leaders, government representatives, consultants, contractors, suppliers, port authorities, and project owners came together to explore opportunities for greater cooperation and knowledge sharing within Canada's marine infrastructure community.

The WEDA Canada Chapter will serve as a forum for industry professionals from across the country to exchange expertise, address shared challenges, and promote best practices through technical programming, training initiatives, networking opportunities, and industry engagement activities. With participation expected from stakeholders representing diverse regions and disciplines, the chapter will help strengthen connections across Canada's evolving marine and dredging sectors.

Canada's marine infrastructure industry plays a vital role in supporting trade, navigation, environmental stewardship, resource development, and coastal resilience. The new chapter will provide an important mechanism for bringing together professionals and organizations working across these sectors while fostering dialogue on the opportunities and challenges unique to the Canadian market.

As the chapter develops, it will explore opportunities to host educational programs, technical workshops, conferences, and networking events designed to deliver value to members and support the continued advancement of Canada's marine infrastructure industry.