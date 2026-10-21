The Whiskey Project Group Opens North Carolina Manufacturing Facility

The Whiskey Project Group (TWPG) has officially opened its watercraft manufacturing facility in Edenton, North Carolina, marking a milestone in the company’s U.S. expansion and strengthening domestic production and sustainment capacity for American defense, government and commercial customers.

The facility was officially opened at a ceremony attended by North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and Congressman Don Davis, local government representatives, defense and industry leaders, and TWPG employees and partners.

Located on a 50-acre waterfront site, the 60,000 sq ft facility will serve as TWPG’s primary U.S. manufacturing and sustainment hub, supporting advanced aluminum and composite watercraft production engineering, maintenance and technical services. The facility is expected to support over 200 high-value American jobs as operations grow, with a planned investment of $10M to establish and develop its US operations.

The Edenton facility establishes a key part of TWPG's dual-hub manufacturing model, connecting its U.S. operations with established design, engineering, manufacturing and sustainment capability in Yamba, Newcastle, Australia and Picton New Zealand. This integrated model provides additional production capacity and technical expertise across the Pacific, while enabling vessels to be manufactured, maintained, and supported closer to U.S. customers. It also positions TWPG to better support bilateral defense operations and long-term sustainment requirements across both countries.

TWPG has secured a $36 million production contract to deliver tactical watercraft, with deliveries scheduled through September 2029. The next Whiskey vessels will be manufactured in Edenton, NC, supported by engineering, design and program expertise from TWPG Australia and its industry partners.

TWPG was also selected as one of eight manufacturers for the U.S. Navy's decade-long program covering up to 474 composite rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs), with a total potential program value of up to US$650 million across all participating manufacturers if all options are exercised.

The Edenton facility will support the manufacture and sustainment of TWPG's Whiskey, NAiAD and VYCOR watercraft products, with plans to progressively expand production capacity and manufacture larger vessels as U.S. operations grow.