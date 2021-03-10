Whitworth Joins Gulf Copper Board

Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporation has appointed Jonathan Whitworth as a member to its board of directors.

Whitworth, a graduate of Texas A&M University at Galveston (TAMUG), brings his extensive working history and experience back to Texas. He holds an MBA in Finance with a focus on marine business and currently serves as vice chairman of the TAMUG Board of Visitors.

“I feel very fortunate to have retired and moved back to Galveston Island, a city which has a rich maritime history and a place with great memories for both me and my wife,” said Whitworth. “I’m also very excited to have been asked to sit on Gulf Copper’s Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the management team in continuing to deliver on their past success while looking how best to grow the business.”

Whitworth has over 30 years of maritime industry experience and held leadership positions at ExxonMobil, SeaRiver Maritime and Teekay Shipping before being appointed CEO of Maritrans Inc. and later CEO of Seaspan ULC. Seaspan is one of Canada’s largest marine conglomerates which included three shipyards focusing on commercial ship repair and government ship repair and new construction. Seaspan is also the largest operator of vessels in Canada, with a fleet of over 150 vessels consisting of ocean going tugs and barges, ship docking tugs and commercial ferries.

“Jonathan’s experience and knowledge of the shipbuilding and ship repair industry brings a great strength to our business,” said Steve Hale, CEO of Gulf Copper. “I am excited to see him join the board to help drive the company forward. His input will be significant as we plan the next phase of the Gulf Copper’s future.”

Whitworth joins Annella Metoyer, Read Boles, and Michael Stansberry as non-executive board directors for Gulf Copper, an employee owned (ESOP) company. The company said the expansion of its board is another indication of Gulf Copper’s commitment to develop and diversify the business over the coming years.