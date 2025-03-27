Wilhelmsen Port Services, Yinson GreenTech & R W Marine Services Sign MOU

Wilhelmsen Port Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Yinson GreenTech and R W Marine Services, accelerating the adoption of marine electrification and lower-emissions maritime transport in Singapore. The signing ceremony took place on March 26, 2025 aboard the Hydromover, Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel, during Singapore Maritime Week, held March 24-28, 2025.

Under this agreement, Yinson GreenTech will provide its electric vessels and digital solutions to R W Marine Services, who will oversee leasing and electric fleet management. Wilhelmsen Port Services will coordinate the deployment of these electric service vessels, ensuring their integration into Singapore's port ecosystem. This collaboration aims to reduce emissions and enhance operational efficiency, aligning with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s objectives, paving the way for the wider adoption of electric service vessels in the Port of Singapore.

By leveraging combined expertise, the three companies aim to demonstrate the viability and benefits of electric service vessels, encouraging broader adoption across the industry.