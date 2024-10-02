Wilhelmsen Ship Management CEO Schou to Retire, Lenz Named Successor

Wilhelmsen Ship Management announced its chief operating officer Haakon Lenz will assume the role of CEO, succeeding Carl Schou, who is retiring after 19 years of service, including 16 years as CEO.

Lenz will assume the role of CEO on January 1, 2025, and Carl Schou will remain with the company as a senior advisor for a period of six months.

A naval architect with hands-on experience in ship management and global operations, Lenz, is a seasoned maritime leader with extensive experience across various operational and technical functions. He started his career in DNV before moving into ship management for V.ships Norway. He joined Wilhelmsen Ship Management in 2008 and has since held several leadership positions, including Vice President for Region Europe and the US. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer, Lenz oversaw the operations of Wilhelmsen Ship Management globally.

“I am eager to build on the strong foundation Carl has laid,” Lenz said. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team. Together, we’ll continue our focus on operational excellence, sustainability, and growth— always putting people at the core of what we do as we support our customers in the challenges ahead."

"We have made significant strides in modernizing ship operations, prioritizing safety for our seafarers, protecting the environment and enhancing overall efficiency. This is a long-term journey for the entire industry, and I am proud that Wilhelmsen Ship Management has been at the forefront together with our customers." Further reflecting on his time at Wilhelmsen, Schou remarked, "It has been an honor to lead such a talented and dedicated team for nearly two decades. Our success is rooted in a strong people-centric culture and our commitment to doing things the right way. I am confident that Ship Management will continue to thrive under Haakon’s leadership."