Kalmar Bags Wilhelmshaven Pilot Project

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has won a tender to supply an automated straddle carrier system for EUROGATE as its Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven is entering the next phase. The order has been booked into Cargotec's 2017 fourth quarter order intake.

Kalmar will deliver four automated 4-high straddle carriers as well as an emulation system for the container terminal. Both the live equipment and emulation environment will utilise Kalmar's Terminal Logistics System (TLS), which allows all automated equipment, process automation solutions and access control, security and failure monitoring devices to be controlled via a single platform. Kalmar TLS is an advanced equipment control system pre-integrated with the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS).

The decisive factors for the choice were Kalmar's reassurance that it could provide a system capable of "Mega-Terminal" scale as well as integrating equipment and terminal operation systems from any third party.

EUROGATE is managing the pilot project in cooperation with APM Terminals on an area of EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven's site which is not used operationally and does not interfere with day-to-day operations. The pilot project is designed to prove that automated straddle carrier technology is fully functional, safe and ready for the roll-out. The first Kalmar vehicles will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018. After completion of the pilot project (expected to be the end of the 2nd quarter of 2019), the results will be made available to all project partners. Subsequently, EUROGATE will decide whether and at which sites to deploy the automated straddle carrier system.

Mega container ships with transport capacities of >20,000 TEUs are presenting port and container operators with ever greater challenges. Customers expect their vessels to be turned around quickly and efficiently. This requires processes to be both plannable and reliable. Advancing digitalisation and automation are changing the competitive situation. EUROGATE cannot afford to ignore these developments if it wants to secure the future. For this reason, the company is placing a long-term focus on implementing digitalisation and automation technologies.

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Intelligent Horizontal Transportation Solutions at Kalmar commented: "Our automated straddle terminal solution and state-of-the-art technology has already been successfully rolled out at major ports in the US and Australia. We were chosen to partner with EUROGATE not just because of our successful track record of both manned and automated straddle carrier projects, but also due to our shared vision for automation built on the Kalmar Key platform with open interfaces."